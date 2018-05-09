Rockford Elementary School recently released its A and AB Honor Rolls for the third grading period.

The students who were recognized are pictured here.

Third graders at Rockford Elementary School who made the A Honor Roll include Carter Faistl, Evelyn Antunez, Grant Smith, Kierstan Crouse, Leah Echard, Zack Thompson, Destiny Cobler, Molly Hamlin, Keyla Hernandez, Kenzie Hooker, Brayden Snow, Macy Sutphin, Stella Wall, Maddie Danley, Reese Whitaker, EmmaMae White, Maddie Wood and Rebekah Crouse.

Third graders at Rockford Elementary School who made the A/B Honor Roll include: Haven Sechrist, Madison Millian Franco Zapata, Yuri Rangel, Jonah Dudley, Caden Brewer, Brody Brindle, Cindy Galeana, Yahir Jimenez, Kaili Phillips, Eddie Vega, Megan Cranford, Adrian Fermin, Raunel Jaimes, and Hayden Wood. Alexandria Wood is not pictured.

Fourth graders who made the A Honor Roll at Rockford Elementary School are Ragan Hall, Colton Moore, Jax Whitaker and Maddie Wolfe.

Fourth graders who made the A/B Honor Roll at Rockford Elementary School are: Jenna Cave, Lexie Hooker, Brian Leos, Savana Parries, Ryleigh Reece, Tyler Willard, Alexis Tran, Arely Bueno-Rivas, Destin McMillian, Juan Jose Cristobal Pineda, Kasen White, Presley Smith, Preston Hall, Joslyn Wiles, Yuri Cabrera, Izzy King, Arturo Zarate, and Jose Trejo. Not pictured are Ashley Luna-Lopez and McKenna Watson.

Fifth graders at Rockford Elementary School who made the A honor roll include Natalia Bautista, Mallory Cave, Aubree Dobson, Ayden Norman, Denice Pinzon, Ashley Rayo-Bravo, Jaiden Bledsoe, Anthony Trejo, Kaylee Dalton, Dayanna Flores, Luizao Sanchez, Natalie Smith and Patience Wiles.

Fifth graders at Rockford Elementary School who made the A/B honor roll include Kellie Baugess, Demian Cabrera, Raul Caro, Landon Fulk, Mahets’i Gonzalez, Chloe Johnson, Madyson Johnson, Jennifer Leonides, Casydie Vernon, Nick Young. Nevaeh Gwyn, Logan Norman, Sony Orozco, Paydon Snow, Lynzee Warren, Belinda Antunez, Landon Easter, Natalie Fermin, Kathie Galiana-Chamu, Daniel Landaverde, Elliot Richardson, Sadi Rippey, and Juan Rodriguez. Not pictured are Kevin Torres and Alexa Estrada.