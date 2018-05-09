Police reports

• A car was stolen Monday from a local business, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The unsecured 2003 Lexus ES300, black in color and bearing tag 0708JV, was taken from 1380 Carter St., the address for Mount Airy Tire & Automotive. The owner of the vehicle is Mark Edward Furhmann, a resident of Fancy Gap Road who is a teacher at North Surry High School.

• Also Monday, a civil disturbance at Big Lots led to a Mount Airy man being jailed. After confronting Randy Steven Hodges Jr., 35, of 303 Broad St., police discovered that he was wanted in Yadkin County on outstanding warrants for felony charges of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering issued on Feb. 21. Hodges also was found to be the subject of an order for arrest for failing to appear in court filed on March 27 in Forsyth County.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond and slated for a June 29 appearance in District Court.

• A break-in was discovered on April 25 at Fairystone Imports on Snowhill Drive, where telephone lines were cut and a door glass was broken to gain entry. No property was listed as missing, but damage to the door glass and frame was put at $750.

• A 1994 Ford Mustang owned by Kimberly Faythe Newman of Tesh Street was broken into on April 25 while parked at the Four Brothers convenience store on Holly Springs Road, where Newman is employed.

• Laurie Ellen Dougherty, 61, of 217 Country Club Road, was arrested on April 24 as a fugitive from justice from Penobscot County, Maine, with no other details listed. Dougherty was held in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and is to be in court on July 25.

• Brian Shane Smyers, 27, of 255 Beck Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served with outstanding summonses on charges of larceny and two counts of damage to property after these were discovered during a traffic stop at U.S. 52 and Starlite Road on April 24. The property damage violations originated with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 8 and Nov. 27 of last year and the larceny offense had been filed in Alleghany County on Nov. 2. Smyers is scheduled for an appearance in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Three false-pretense cases in which merchandise was stolen at Walmart and then returned for cash were reported on April 19. This involved a bed set valued at $74, with a $19 hammer targeted in another incident. In the third, batteries and a nail kit, valued altogether at $18, were returned. Known suspects are said to have been involved.

• A larceny charge was issued against Daniel Louis Stevenson, 20, of Jonesville, at Walmart on April 20, when he allegedly took a blister kit that was recovered. The case is set for the June 6 session of Surry District Court.