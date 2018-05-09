Summer computer courses offered

Several computer and technology classes will be offered at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties.

Microsoft Excel 2016 is being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 22 through June 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room J-107 on the main campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. This eight-week course is appropriate for beginning Excel students or those who need to update their Excel skills for today’s job market. Training includes basic spreadsheet building. Payment of $71 is required.

Keyboarding is being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 22 through June 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 114 at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy and Mondays and Wednesdays, July 23 to Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the main campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. If keyboarding skills are holding a student back from using the computer effectively, they should join this hands-on class. Students will be learning and getting more familiar with the use of the QWERTY keyboard. Payment is required.

iPhone/iPad Fundamentals is being offered each Tuesday and Thursday, May 22 through June 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy and each Tuesday and Thursday, July 17 through Aug. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Elkin Center, Room 110, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. The course provides users of Apple’s iPhone and iPad basic knowledge of both devices. Students will not only learn the basics, such as setting up email accounts, messaging, navigation and using controls, but will also be introduced to the newest iOS operation system and learn the basics of working with iCloud. Payment is required.

Computer Skills Basics is being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 5 through Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 114 at the Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy. Students will learn basic computer terms and will develop a moderate comfort level of basic computer skills. Payment is required.

Computer Skills for Seniors will be offered in four different locations starting in June. Those interested can meet on Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4 through Aug. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 110 at The Elkin Center in Elkin; Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4 through Aug. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 114 at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain; Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4 through Aug. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 114 at the Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy; or Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 5 through Aug. 2 from 1-4 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

This class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for senior citizens. Students will learn computer basics to include internet skills. Daily activities such as using a daily planner, address book and how to watch videos will also be covered. Payment is required.

Microsoft Windows 10 & Office 2016 classes will be offered in three sessions in June. Those interested can meet Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4 through Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 110 at The Elkin Center; Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4 through Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 114 at the Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy; or Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 5 through Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 114 at The Pilot Center.

The eight-week course will show students how to use Microsoft’s newest operating system, Windows 10, as well as the productivity programs of MS Office. This course includes an overview of MS Word 2016, MS Excel 2016, and MS PowerPoint 2016. The MS Word portion covers understanding the tools used in MS Word to create letters, memos, and fliers. Topics may be added or omitted based on student interest. Payment is required.

Technology Awareness is being held on Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4 through Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon and students can choose between two locations; The Elkin Center or the Center for Public Safety, Room 114 in Mount Airy. This course provides employability skills training for unemployed and underemployed adults. This course will also include an introduction to additional forms of technology including the use of tablets and smartphones for the workplace. Payment of $125 is required. Tuition may be waived for the unemployed and underemployed.

Smartphones for the Android User is being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 5 through June 28 from 1-4 p.m. in Room 114 at The Pilot Center and Mondays and Wednesdays, July 9 through Aug. 1 from 1-4 p.m. in Room 218 at The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville. This course will instruct users of Android based smartphones and tablets with skills related to the Android operating system. Payment is required.

QuickBooks for Small Business is being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 5 through June 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room V-215 on the main campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. This course explores the user-friendly bookkeeping software of QuickBooks 2015. Class topics include setting up your company in QuickBooks and creating your chart of accounts. Payment of $71 is required.

For questions and registration for any of these classes, contact Susan Ratcliff at (336) 386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu.