Meadowview holding spring carnival

Meadowview Magnet Middle School is hosting a Spring Carnival at the school on Friday, May 18 from 4-7 p.m. Meadowview is located at 1282 McKinney Road in Mount Airy.

Admission to the carnival is free. Advance tickets for games will be sold at a discounted price at the school during the week of May 14-18. Tickets will also be sold at the door on May 18.

There will be games for all ages, a principal and teacher dunking booth, themed baskets for silent auction, concessions, and vendors! Vendors include Mary Kay by Hannah Hemric, LuLaRoe by Casey Puckett, Thirty-One Gifts by Tia Goins, Paparazzi Jewelry by Sandra Burton, Corn Hole Boards by Joe and Boone Whisnant, Arts and Crafts by Erica Arnold, Wood Crafts by Susan Bondurant, and Just For You! Custom Gifts by Christy Williams.

The event is open to all families and community members. The Spring Carnival is a fundraiser sponsored by the Meadowview Boosters to fund a school garden service learning project under the leadership of the Mustang Ambassadors.