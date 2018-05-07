Jackson assume top post at Biscuitville location

Biscuitville Fresh Southern has named Vivian Jackson operator of its Mount Airy restaurant located at 2023 Rockford Street. Jackson has worked for the Biscuitville chain since 2017. The operator is the lead restaurant manager, company officials explained.

With 36 years of restaurant-management experience, Jackson has lived in Mount Airy for 24 of those years and is active in the community. She and her husband Michael have four children, eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. They love to ride the Blue Ridge Parkway with their Belgian German Shepherd, Mad Max. In her free time, Jackson enjoys gardening—last summer, she grew a 34-pound watermelon!

Her appointment fills the opening created when Biscuitville transferred Charles King to the operator post of a new Biscuitville opening soon in northern Winston-Salem.