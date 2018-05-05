Land sale OK’d for industrial project

An industrial project that includes construction of new facilities and significant job creation is not an everyday occurrence in Surry County, but local officials can now celebrate such a development.

“This is exciting news for us,” Surry County Economic Development Partnership (EDP) President Todd Tucker said Thursday afternoon of plans by Steel Buildings and Structures Inc. in Mount Airy to expand at a site in Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park. More than 100 jobs are expected to result.

Tucker was speaking at a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, which voted 5-0 to sell a 44.2-acre parcel in the city-owned industrial park in the southwestern part of town to the company. The purchase price is $334,500.

Steel Buildings and Structures Inc. launched manufacturing operations in 2015 in the former Moseley-Reece building at 820 Reeves Drive (behind Chick-fil-A), a vacant 65,782-square-foot structure that the EDP helped it locate and lease for reuse.

Increasing demand for its products — which include custom metal buildings, carports and garages — is driving the move to the industrial park, where the company wants to construct at least two 40,000-square-foot buildings.

“They’ve been growing quite aggressively,” Tucker said at Thursday’s meeting. This included pressing for a quick decision on the land sale by the commissioners so the expansion project can immediately move forward, although no completion date has been announced.

The 100-plus jobs to be generated will include production, administrative and logistical positions, according to Tucker.

“It’s an exciting project for us to help a local industry grow,” Tucker said of collaborative efforts by the Economic Development Partnership and city government to make it a reality. He also pointed out that the move will allow property taxes to be realized from the site.

Mount Airy Community-Development Director Martin Collins said Thursday that Steel Buildings and Structures Inc. was targeting a 25-acre tract on Piedmont Triad West Drive for its building plans.

However, that was increased to 44.2 acres to account for easements for utility lines and streets where structures can’t be placed, along with setback requirements and 10-foot landscape separations in parking areas.

This leaves about 20 to 25 acres that are feasible for building pads, Collins explained.

A resolution approved by the commissioners authorizing the sale states that adjusting the acreage size to 44.2 won’t affect the $334,500 purchase price since that offer was based on the entire tract rather than a fixed cost per acre.

Collins said it is “probably the most marketable lot left in Piedmont Triad West.”

The industrial park, which got its first occupant in 2002, is now home to four other plants: Willow Tex, Axis Dimensional Stone, Central States Manufacturing and CK Technologies.

It also contains two commercial tenants, Hall Propane and Rainbow Child Care Center.

Board reappointments

Also during Thursday afternoon’s meeting, four members of two city advisory boards were approved for new terms.

• Joey Slate and Dr. Kim Morrison, who is superintendent of Mount Airy schools, were reappointed to the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Commission for three-year terms expiring on March 31, 2021.

Kristie Graham was reappointed to the park and rec group for a three-year term to expire on May 30, 2021.

• Tommy Brannock was reappointed to the Mount Airy ABC Board for a three-year term to run through March 7, 2021. That group oversees the city liquor store on Starlite Road among other work.

