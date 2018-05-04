SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Mahon Walter-Samuel Allen, 41, of Athey Road, Mount Airy was served an order for arrest April 30 for achieving the status of habitual felon. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a May 3 court date.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Allen spent nine and a half years in prison before just getting out June 8. His convictions include: breaking and entering, larceny, burglary, kidnapping, sell/delivery Schedule VI drugs, and possession with intent to sell Schedule VI drugs.

• Jason Scott Shreve, 39, of Hardy Road, Mount Airy, also was served an order for arrest April 30 for achieving the status of habitual felon after being released from prison last summer.

Shreve spent a year and a half behind bars for convictions such as possession of Schedule III drugs, felony possession of Schedule drugs, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. In October he was convicted of attempted breaking and entering and injury to property and received a suspended sentence.

This time, he was given a $45,000 secured bond and a May 4 court date. According to the court docket he also was supposed to have had a court appearance Monday for charges of felony breaking into a vehicle and felony possession of marijuana.

• Leticia De La Cruz, 36, of Mount Herman Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest April 26 for failure to appear in court Jan. 16. She was given a $200 secured bond and a June 1 court date for charge of allowing a minor to drive and allowing operation of her vehicle with no insurance.

• Ronnie Lynn Creed II, 41, of Dodson Mill Road, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant April 26 on a charge of assault and battery, dated April 18. He was given a $500 unsecured bond and a May 18 court date.

• Sierra Marie Perrell, 27, of Boyds Lane, Ararat, was served a criminal summons April 27 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, dated April 25. The complainant was Cheryl Anne Gallimore. Perrell was given a June 1 court date.

• Bryson Garret Moore, 27, of Marble Trace Lane, Lowgap, was served a criminal summons April 27 on a charge of assault on a female, dated April 13. The victim is listed as Charity Moore of Mount Airy. He was given a May 18 court date.

• Joshua Scott Marion, 36, of New Cedar Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons April 27 on a charge of reconnecting a utility with Surry-Yadkin EMC, dated April 25. He was given a May 9 court date.

• Andrew Daniel Burcham, 27, of Hamburg Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant April 28 on a charge of larceny of a vehicle, dated March 12. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a May 16 court date.

• Andrew Nicholas Stevens, 18, of Woodville Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest April 28 for failure to appear in court April 24 on a charge of aggressive driving. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a June 26 court date.

He also has a May 24 date for charges of spotlighting deer, killing deer outside of season, exceeding game limit, hunting without a license, and no big-game license.

• Matthew Brian Anderson, 34, of Wall Street, Elkin, was served an order, warrant and criminal summons for multiple charges. These include two counts of failure to appear Feb. 26 in Surry, one failure to appear in Wilkes (probation violations), and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was given a $13,500 secured bond and a May 10 court date in Wilkesboro. He has a May 21 court date in Dobson for larceny and carrying a concealed firearm.

• Cecil Wayne Green, 37, of King, was served an order for arrest May 1 for failure to appear in court Feb. 27. He was given a $785 cash bond and a May 22 court date. The original charge was not listed.

According to the court docket, Green also has a May 8 appearance for charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

