Police reports

• Granite City Collision Center on Rockford Street was the scene of a theft discovered Tuesday, which involved four tires and Mickey Thompson rims being removed from a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup owned by Nicholas Corey Willard of Laila Lane. The rims alone are valued at $800, with no loss figure listed for the tires.

• Also Tuesday, David Wayne Jernigan Jr., 24, of 142 Cedar Ridge Court, was arrested on a charge of defrauding drug/alcohol screening which had been issued in Wake County. Jernigan was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Monday.

• Property valued at $890 was discovered stolen from the Welch Road residence of Brandon Michael Foster on April 24, including a welder remote, a DeWalt seven-inch grinder and a DeWalt 4.5-inch grinder, a Stanley socket set and a Werner eight-foot aluminum ladder.

• Vincent Farinse Galloway, 55, of 340 Snowhill Drive, turned himself in on April 23 on an attempted larceny charge in which Rodney Bailey, also of Snowhill Drive, is the complainant. Galloway is free on a written promise to be in District Court on June 1.

• Mount Airy Tractor on West Pine Street was broken into on April 19, which led to the theft of an undisclosed sum of money after two doors were forced open. The incident caused $500 in door and glass damage.

• Odell’s Sandwich Shop, also on West Pine Street, was forcibly entered on April 19. A glass door was broken to gain entry, with nothing listed as missing but damage put at $400 caused.

• Three false-pretense cases in which merchandise was stolen at Walmart and then returned for cash were reported on April 19. This involved a bed set valued at $74, with a $19 hammer targeted in another incident. In the third, batteries and a nail kit, valued altogether at $18, were returned. Known suspects are said to have been involved.

• A larceny charge was issued against Daniel Louis Stevenson, 20, of Jonesville, at Walmart on April 20, when he allegedly took a blister kit that was recovered. The case is set for the June 6 session of Surry District Court.