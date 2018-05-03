SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Tony Jeffrey Phillips, 44, of N.C. 268, Elkin, was served warrants at the jailhouse over the weekend after being picked up last week by the Mount Airy Police Department.

The city police stated that Phillips was the passenger in a car involved in a traffic stop on Galax Trail near Starlite Skate Center. He was served warrants on a charge of breaking and entering filed on March 25, an assault and battery charge issued on April 13 and an April 18 warrant for arrest for failing to appear in court in Yadkin County. He also was charged with giving false information to an officer at the traffic stop.

The warrants served by the county were for assault and battery and injury to property charges, dated April 27. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a June 6 court date.

On Jan. 7 Phillips was featured in the Surry County Most Wanted, being sought for charges of felony breaking/entering, larceny after breaking/entering, possession of stolen property, larceny and assault on a female.

According to the court docket, he has a May 9 court date for a charge of breaking and entering, and then May 18 for assault and battery.

On June 4 he has a court appearance for several charges including second-degree trespassing, possession of a firearm in violation of a domestic-violence order, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny, and two counts of possession of stolen goods.

On June 6 he faces the charges of assault and battery and injury to property.

On June 13, the charges in Yadkin County are obtaining property by false pretense and possessing/receiving property stolen from a construction site.

• Darren Andrew Dollyhigh, 37, of Bunker Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest April 25 for three counts of failure to appear in court, dated Feb. 6. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a May 9 court date to face two charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods, defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test, and four counts of probation violations.

• Pamela Jean Willard, 31, of Old U.S. 52, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest April 24 for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while impaired, dated Jan. 25. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a May 4 court date.

• At the same address, Matthew Lee Senter, 30, of Old U.S. 52, was served a warrant April 24 for obtaining property by false pretense, dated April 16 in Rowan County. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a May 26 court date in Salisbury.

• Tanya Dawn Smith, 40, of Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court April 24. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a May 22 court date.

Charges she faces include allowing an unlicensed person to drive her vehicle, larceny, possession of stolen goods, resisting an officer, injury to personal property, and possession of Schedule II and IV drugs.

• Cory Ralph Arrington, 27, Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant April 25 on a charge of breaking and entering, dated March 24. The complainant is Mitchell Arrington of the same address. Cory was given a $500 secured bond and an April 27 court date.

• Morgan Grae Beverly, 24, of Sparger Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court March 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, driving while license revoked, and having an expired registration/tag. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a May 1 court date.

• Dorlya Carolyn Flippen, 45, of Laurel Street, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest April 25 for failure to appear in court April 9. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a May 21 court date.

While in custody, Flippen also was served an order for arrest on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated March 22. She was given a $1,000 cash bond and a May 24 court date.

• Andrew Bailey Staples, 33, of Remembrance Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant charging him with defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test, dated that day. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a May 9 court date.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

