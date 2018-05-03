Entertainers to play Saturday

The opening week of the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series continues on Saturday, with the third concert of the week.

The Entertainers will be taking the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a show scheduled for 7:30 pm. Admission is $15 or Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.