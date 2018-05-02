SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corp. reported the larceny of a power meter April 20 from a residence on Toms Creek Church Road. The company reported that the meter (valued at $213.57) was taken between April 18 at 8:30 a.m. and April 19 at 10 a.m.

• Ronald Hale, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, reported the theft of his father’s medication on April 20. He said between April 16-20, someone went to the residence on Old U.S. 52 in Pilot Mountain and took lorazepam and morphine belonging to his father, Roy June Hall, 93.

• Sarah Goins Tickles, of Spring Valley Lane, Mount Airy, reported the theft of a gun on April 21. She said that around 10:25 p.m. the night before, a pistol was stolen from her 2017 Buick Enclave. The pistol was described as a Smith & Wesson 642 stainless steel hammerless .38-caliber revolver, valued at $530.

• Brandy Jean Hayes, of Pinnacle, reported a stolen car on April 21. She said her 1993 Olds Alero was parked on Toast Road in Mount Airy and was last known secure on April 11. The report states that when recovered the vehicle was missing its radio and battery and that there was damage to the windshield, driver’s side window and the front and back passenger doors.

• Randy Galyean and Linda Goodson reported a vehicle theft on April 21. They said a 1978 Chevy CK1500 pickup ($5,000) was taken from the garage of a residence on Rockford Road between April 14-21.

• Claudia Lichtenberger, of Steeplechase Trail, Pilot Mountain, reported damage to her car on April 21. She said between 5 p.m. the night before and noon that day someone smashed out the driver and passenger windows with a rock, causing $1,000 in damages on the 1996 Lincoln Towncar.

• Courtney and Scott Tate, of Lowgap, reported larceny from a vehicle on April 21. They said the 2004 Hyundai was parked on West Pine Street between April 20 at 7 p.m. and April 21 at 7:45 a.m. when someone broke into the car. The four windows were smashed ($1,500 damage), damage to left front quarter-panel ($700), broken left tail light ($100).

Reported stolen were two toolboxes full of tools ($700), large-capacity CD holders containing more than 100 CDs ($1,000), and two wheel cover caps ($50).

• Rebecca Shore, of Jonesville, reported a break-in of a mobile home in State Road on April 22. She said the break-in on Blue Chip Lane occurred between 11 a.m. and 12:14 p.m. that day. Reported stolen were a full-blooded beagle, necklaces, TV, DVDs, and an HP printer.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Sheriff-badge-RGB.jpg

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.