Concerts set for Thursday, Friday nights

Jim Quick & Coastline, seen here in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, will be back on that stage Thursday in a concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.


This photo shows the Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, where they’ll be playing Friday night beginning at 7:30 p.m.


The Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series kicks off with its first two concerts this week, playing Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Jim Quick & Coastline will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday beginning at 7:30 pm.

On Friday, Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band will be on the same stage beginning at 7:30 pm.

Admission to each concert is $15 or Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

