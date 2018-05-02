Pell grant now available for summer work

An eligible student may now receive a full federal Pell Grant for the summer semester, even if they received a full federal Pell Grant award during the fall and spring semesters, according to Surry Community College.

Students still have time to register for financial aid at Surry and register for summer classes with the registration deadline being May 18. Classes will begin May 21.

Year-round Pell allows students to receive up to 150 percent of a regular grant award over the course of the academic year so that they can continue taking classes in the summer and finish their degrees faster than they would otherwise. Pell Grant recipients may take advantage of this new regulation to earn their degree faster.

“A large majority of our students receive Pell grant monies in the fall and spring semesters. Historically, students have had to pay out-of-pocket for summer courses, which forced many students to take the summer term off,” said Sabrina Terry, dean of Student Services at the college.

“With the addition of Year-round Pell, more students will be able to take summer courses and complete their college credential faster. The summer term offers students the ability to complete various general education and developmental courses required for their credential. This allows students to focus on their core classes in the fall and spring semesters, and graduate sooner.”

Three criteria must be met for student to be eligible for additional Pell Grant funds. First, the student must be otherwise eligible to receive Pell Grant funds for the payment period. Second, the student must be enrolled at least half-time in the payment period or six credit hours during the summer term. Third, the student must be maintaining satisfactory academic progress.

Students should note that the provisions of the new law state that any Pell Grant received will be included in determining the student’s Pell Grant duration of eligibility and Lifetime Eligibility Used.

Students interested in using Year-round Pell should contact Student Service’s Financial Aid Department at 336-386-3264. They will need to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), providing Surry Community College’s Title IV school code, which is 002970. Go to www.surry.edu for additional information.