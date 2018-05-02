Industrial park plan offers 100-plus jobs

An industrial project eyed for Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park in Mount Airy is expected to create more than 100 jobs.

It involves the expansion of an existing local company, Steel Buildings and Structures Inc., according to Todd Tucker, the president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership (EDP). It specializes in custom metal buildings, carports and garages.

The company launched manufacturing operations in 2015 in the former Moseley-Reece building at 820 Reeves Drive (behind Chick-fil-A), a vacant 65,782-square-foot structure that the EDP helped it locate and lease for reuse.

Now Steel Buildings and Structures Inc. is seeking a new location in Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park, a city-owned industrial park off U.S. 601 at the southern end of town.

Plans call for the construction of at least two 40,000-square-foot buildings on a lot in the industrial park, according to a memo from Tucker to city officials. This represents an investment of about $1.3 million.

The 100-plus jobs to be created will include production, administrative and logistical positions, according to Tucker.

He added that the EDP recently helped negotiate the proposed purchase of the industrial park property, which involved Community-Development Director Martin Collins with the city government and local real estate agent Diann Beamer, who represented the client.

The agreed-upon purchase price for 25 acres on Piedmont Triad West Drive is $334,500.

City officials discussed the project with Tucker behind closed doors after a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on April 19.

At its next meeting this Thursday at 2 p.m., the board will consider authorizing the land sale to Steel Buildings and Structures Inc.

There is some urgency attached to that action.

“Part of the conditions of the sale is that the buyer wants to close on the property quickly,” Tucker explained in the memo. “They have set a date of May 4 for closing — the buyer needs to move as quickly as possible due to increased demand for their products.”

Tucker is recommending that Mount Airy officials OK the land sale, citing the viability of Steel Buildings and Structures Inc.

“The owner of the company has worked with us on several projects and lived up to his word on everything that he has told us,” the economic-development official added.

“We hope that the board of commissioners will approve this sale so we can move this project forward.”

Additional agenda items

Among other business scheduled for Thursday’s board meeting are:

• The consideration of a contract for channel repairs to Lovills Creek.

• A vote to rezone property at 227 Rockford St. to accommodate an expansion of the Shepherd’s House homeless facility there.

• The proposed awarding of a construction contract for updating the Andy Griffith Playhouse parking lot to make it handicapped-accessible.

Vote on land sale set for Thursday

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

