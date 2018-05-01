Police reports

• A break-in was discovered Monday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Fowler Road, which involved the theft of lawn equipment valued at $490, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. A tool was used to pry locks off the door to an outbuilding, police records state, enabling the larceny of a Craftsman push mower, a Stihl weedeater and a Husqvarna weedeater.

• Johnny Ray Gwyn, 49, of Welch Road, was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond Saturday on charges of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gwyn was encountered by police during a suspicious-person call in the area of Forrest and Reeves drives. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on July 9.

• Tony Jeffrey Phillips, 44, of 122 Luther’s Trail, Dobson, was jailed under a $22,500 secured bond on April 21 on multiple charges. Phillips, the passenger in a car involved in a traffic stop at Galax Trail and U.S. 52, was discovered to be the subject of outstanding warrants on a charge of breaking and entering filed on March 25, an assault and battery charge issued on April 13 and an April 18 warrant for arrest for failing to appear in court in Yadkin County.

No jurisdictions were listed for the other charges, and Phillips was charged with giving fictitious information to a law enforcement officer as a result of the traffic stop. He is to be in District Court on June 14.

• Property valued at $810 was stolen on April 21 from an outbuilding that was broken into at the home of Richard Carroll Bowman on Fairlane Drive. Two unknown suspects are said to have pried open its door and then removed a Craftsman tool box with assorted tools, a drill and drill bits, an orbital sander, a Craftsman jigsaw and a tarp tent.

• Matthew Justin Monday, 32, of 165 Fairlane Drive, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on April 21, due to being wanted in Virginia for an unspecified matter. Monday was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and is slated to be in District Court on June 7.

• A 1995 Lincoln MK6 was stolen on April 20 from Northern Hospital of Surry County. The car, burgundy in color and valued at $1,500, was bearing Virginia license tags, number XNS3989. Listed as victims of the crime are Ronald Keith Parks and Barry Allen Pilson, both of Stuart, Virginia.

• Dillon Wayne Potts, 25, of 1109 Red Hill Creek Road, Dobson, was arrested in the city on April 20 on six felony charges filed in Wilkes County two days before: possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of methamphetamine; selling methamphetamine; delivering methamphetamine; conspiring to sell methamphetamine; and conspiring to deliver the drug. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond pending a court appearance in Wilkes.

• A larceny charge was issued against Daniel Louis Stevenson, 20, of Jonesville, at Walmart on April 20, when he allegedly took a blister kit that was recovered. The case is set for the June 6 session of Surry District Court.