Pilot Middle takes debate competition

Meadowview Magnet Middle School hosted the 2018 Regional Forensics and Debate Tournament recently.

This competition is comprised of six individual categories including Humorous Interpretation, Dramatic Interpretation, Extemporaneous Speaking, Original Oratory, Duo Interpretation, and Public Forum Debate.

Schools participating in the competition included Central Middle School, Gentry Middle School, Meadowview Magnet Middle School, Mount Airy Middle School, and Pilot Mountain Middle School.

First place winners from each individual category qualified to participate at the 2018 State Forensics and Debate Tournament in May.

The winners were:

• Overall team winner was Pilot Mountain Middle School;

• Dramatic Interpretation — Belle Bulington, Pilot Mountain Middle School;

• Extemporaneous — Cal Legg, Pilot Mountain Middle School;

• Original Oratory — Luke Simandle, Meadowview Magnet Middle School;

• Duo Interpretation — Lailey Myers and Hope Gillespie, Pilot Mountain Middle School;

• Public Forum – Rachel Carter and Nancy Villa, Central Middle School.

Pilot Mountain Middle School’s debate team was the overall winner in the 2018 Regional Forensics and Debate Tournament.

Pictured here are Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Dr. Jill Reinhardt (left) and Dr. Matthew White with the winners of the Public Forum competition, Kailey Myers and Hope Gillespie of Pilot Mountain Middle School.

Pictured here are Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Dr. Jill Reinhardt (left) and Dr. Matthew White with the winner of the Dramatic Interpretation competition, Belle Bulington of Pilot Mountain Middle School.

Extemporaneous winner Cal Legg, of Pilot Mountain Middle School, pictured here with Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Dr. Jill Reinhardt (left) and Dr. Matthew White.

Original Oratory winner Luke Simandle of Meadowview Middle School with Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Dr. Jill Reinhardt (left) and Dr. Matthew White.

Pictured here are Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Dr. Jill Reinhardt (left) and Dr. Matthew White with the winners of the Duo Interpretation competition, Kailey Myers and Hope Gillespie of Pilot Mountain Middle School.