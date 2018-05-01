Early voting under way in city

Early voting is off to a good start in Mount Airy, where 251 people cast ballots during the first day of the period.

It is allowing Surry County residents to vote throughout this week ahead of the primary election next Tuesday.

In addition to the early voting site in Mount Airy at the Surry Resource Center (formerly the Human Services Center) at 1218 State St. off U.S. 601 behind Arby’s, the service began Monday in Pilot Mountain and Elkin. It had launched in Dobson on April 19 before expanding to the other locations.

County Director of Elections Susan Jarrell was happy with the first-day turnout in Mount Airy.

“We were, of course, hoping for more, but we’re pleased that 251 people came out and cast their ballots,” Jarrell said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 60 people did so Monday during the first day of early voting in Pilot Mountain. It is being hosted there by The Pilot Center of Surry Community College at 612 E. Main St.

In Elkin, 33 citizens voted early Monday at The Elkin Center at 1461 N. Bridge St., and another 73 voted at the Dobson site, the Surry County Board of Elections office in the new courthouse.

Along with allowing local residents to get a head start on the process leading up to Election Day next Tuesday, persons who aren’t registered to vote also can complete that process and cast ballots during the same stop.

Those registering and voting during the period are required to provide proof of residence in accordance with the one-stop provision of the early voting cycle.

This can include a North Carolina driver’s license; photo identification from a government agency; or a recent utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other governmental document showing one’s name and present home address.

“We hope everybody who’s made up their mind will come out and cast their ballots,” Jarrell said of the early voting service.

It will continue through Friday in Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain and Elkin from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The daily schedule in Dobson is 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

A qualified voter may cast ballots at any of the four locations.

Three Republican office-seekers share campaign strategy Tuesday at the early voting site in Mount Airy. From left are Vann Tate, a candidate for sheriff of Surry County; Gary Tilley, who is running to retain a county commissioner seat to which he recently was appointed; and incumbent Clerk of Court Teresa Odell. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_No-Alice-Cooper.jpg Three Republican office-seekers share campaign strategy Tuesday at the early voting site in Mount Airy. From left are Vann Tate, a candidate for sheriff of Surry County; Gary Tilley, who is running to retain a county commissioner seat to which he recently was appointed; and incumbent Clerk of Court Teresa Odell. Tom Joyce | The News

251 cast ballots on first day

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

