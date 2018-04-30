Police reports

• Jewelry and other property valued at $178 have been stolen from a downtown business, Mayberry Market & Souvenirs, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The list includes silver metallic items such as bracelets, earrings, necklaces, jewels and rings; paperweights; a dress; a scarf; a tank top; a woman’s cover-up shirt; drinking glasses; and a pincushion.

The property was taken last Wednesday by an unknown suspect who placed it into her purse. Listed as victims of the crime are Julie Brinkley, owner of Mayberry Market & Souvenirs; Kaitlin Draughn of Olivia Avenue; and an individual with the last name of Riccio who lives in Cana, Virginia.

• Stephanie Miller Garrett, 43, of 227 Rockford St., was arrested Friday as a fugitive from justice and on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Nov. 18. Garrett was encountered by police during a security check at a location in the 100 block of North Main Street and found to be wanted in Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter and failing to appear in Dobson. She was jailed under a $2,500 secured bond and was scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Monday.

• The theft of a pressure washer valued at $800 was discovered Thursday at Cooke Rentals on West Lebanon Street, where it was taken from an unsecured outbuilding.

• An Apple iPad Mini tablet computer and a Discovery pouch, both black in color and having a total value of $530, were stolen Wednesday at the Mount Airy Public Library. The owner of the property is Nicholas Ray John of Franklin Street.

• Property with a total value of $15,630, including camera, computer and racing equipment, was discovered stolen on April 22 at 2029 Rockford St., the address for Hampton Inn. The items taken included two JVC GYHM 650 cameras, two Manfrotto tripods, two camera monitors, two Apple iMac desktop computers, a Microtel DVD duplicator, an FM transmitter, a solid-state drive, a Simpson racing helmet and shoes, a Sparco racing suit, Norrex flame-resistant underwear, a Nexten neck restraint, miscellaneous tools, a gear bag and a fuel jug.

The theft occurred after windows of vehicles were broken, with the victims of the crime listed as Zachary Glenn Hudson and C.T. Townsend Ministries, both of Anderson, South Carolina; James David Innella of Winston-Salem; and Paul Andrew Wagoner of Matthews in Mecklenburg County.

• Michelle Denise Rosales, 50, listed as homeless, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony; possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 21 after she was encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle call on North Main Street at Virginia Street. Rosales was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond and slated for a May 24 District Court appearance.

• Terry Lee Bramlett, 44, of 1421 Fancy Gap Road, No. 19, was served with a criminal summons for a larceny charge on April 18, after he was encountered by police at his home during a domestic call. The larceny charge had been issued on April 15 through the Dobson Police Department, with no other details listed. Bramlett is to be in District Court on June 25.

• The license plate, number PJD5727, was discovered missing on April 18 from a vehicle owned by Buxeda Emanuelle Rosario of Mayberry Avenue. The tag became missing somewhere in the city limits, according to police records.