Day of Prayer to be marked Thursday

This year’s annual National Day of Prayer ceremony will be observed locally on Thursday at noon on the front law of the Mount Airy Municipal Building. The service, according to the Mount Airy Ministerial Association, will last 30 to 45 minutes.

“On this day, the Mount Airy Ministerial Association and the citizens of Surry County will join thousands of people across the nation at a variety of locations in the U.S. who will celebrate this event by uniting in prayer,” according to D.M. Dalton, president of the association.

“This year’s theme is Pray for America — Unity, based on Eph. 4:3 which challenges us to mobilize a unified public in prayer for America,” he said. “(We are) making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”