Dobson fifth graders get ready to move up

Fifth grade boys at Dobson Elementary School who completed the Tiger Transformation program.


Tiger Transformation members check out the robotics program at Surry Community College.


​Some of the fifth graders completing the Mission Beautiful program at Dobson Elementary School includes, from left, standing, Madelyn Wilmoth, Lillian Waddell, Reyna Avila, Maddy Scott, Rubi Cortes-Rosas, and Ellie Edwards, and kneeling, Priscilla Gentry and Madelynn Ballew.


Fifth grade girls at Dobson Elementary School who completed the Mission Beautiful program.


Mission Beautiful girls pose for a photo with the Surry Community College cosmetology students.


Dobson Elementary School recently finished its Mission Beautiful and Tiger Transformation programs. These programs are for the fifth grade girls and boys to help to get them ready for the transition to middle school.

“The Mission Beautiful group helps these girls to have positive self-talk and focus on their true beauty instead of the definition of beauty that is set by the world today,” the school said in announcing the programs had concluded. “Our boys learn about leadership, confidence and about how to be a gentleman.”

The groups had their finale events with a day at Surry Community College. The girls visited the Cosmetology Department where they were able to get their hair or nails fixed. The boys took a tour of the college to see different options available to them for careers.

Then the two groups met back at school for a special event. The girls had a special treat for an important woman in their lives. The boys shared a story they wrote about a male hero in their lives with their own hero.

The Character Education Counselor at Dobson Elementary, Mr. Steven Smith shared this comment,

“These groups really help to prepare our students for middle school and for life,” said Character Education Counselor Steven Smith. “We don’t just want our students leaving our school with academic knowledge, but also for life skills.”

The school said the vital support for the programs was provided by Surry Community College, Dobson First Baptist Church and Shari Thomas.

