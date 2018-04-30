Mayberry Days looking for artists

Surry Arts Council is inviting local and regional artists to participate as vendors at this year’s Mayberry Days festival.

While Mayberry Days lasts nearly a week, the vendors are asked to set up on Friday, Sept.28 and Saturday, Sept. 29. Friday and Saturday are traditionally the busiest days of the annual festival, drawing crowds throughout the day from morning well into the evening, according to the arts council.

“When we started Mayberry Days – which was Mayberry Day, at the time – local artists were a main feature of the festival,” says Tanya Jones, executive director. “We look forward to continuing that tradition. We’d love to have artists demonstrating as well as selling.”

Vendor spaces are approximately 10’ x 10’ and located on the grounds of the Andy Griffith Playhouse and Andy Griffith Museum. Mayberry Days is held rain or shine.

For additional information, contact Antonia Cawley at (336) 786-7998 or antonia@surryarts.org.