Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

End Game by David Baldacci, audio

The Bishop’s Wife by Steve Berry, audio

Tell Me More by Kelly Corrigan, audio

The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn, audio

Punishment She Deserves by Elizabeth George, audio

The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks, audio

Night Moves by Jonathan Kellerman, audio

The Body in the Casket by Katherine Hall Page, audio

Fifty, Fifty by James Patterson, audio

***

Hola! The library is starting a pre-school story time for those who speak Spanish. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for one hour of stories, songs and crafts, all in Spanish. Bienvenidos a los cuentos en enspanol. Los Martes @ 9:30 a.m. Una hora de cuentos en espanol para ninos en edad preescolar. Tendremos historias, canciones y manualidades en espanol.

***

Reading With Robin! is discontinued until the fall. The Monday afternoon preschool storytime also is discontinued until further notice.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

***

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott at 10:30 a.m. The next gathering is May 5, and the one after that will be June. 2. Join us for this free class.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

Children’s Book Week is the focus for the Dewey Decimal Players performance of the play “Nearly Grimm Tales,” which they will perform on both Monday and Tuesday, April 30 and May 1, at 6:30 p.m. each night Bring the family to this fun event, for kids of all ages.

***

Meet author Barbara Claypole White, as she discusses her new book, “The Promise Between Usm,” on Thursday, May 3, at 6 p.m.

***

Kids are invited to a Book Character Scavenger Hunt on Friday, May 4, at 4 p.m., for our final special event this week.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players have auditions for their Summer show, titled “Bandits,” on Monday, May 7, at 4 p.m. We rehearse on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. Our performances will be held during the week of July 23-27. To be a Dewey you have to be aged 12-19 years old. No experience necessary.

***

Bring Mom to a Mother’s Day Tea Party at the library on Saturday, May 12, at 11 a.m. Door prizes!

***

The students from the Our LIGHT homeschool group will perform the show “Modern Mother Goose” on Tuesday, May 22, at 6 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.