Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals for probation violations:

• Garrett Samuel Bullard, 24, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess with intent to sell schedule VI controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia and larceny.

• Kent Lee Brown, 28, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine and damage to property.

• Marcus Clark Lawson, 26, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault inflicting serious injury, possess schedule VI controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

• Clint Alan Parker, 46, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on the tab at the top for absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jason Darren Love, 39, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

• Anthony Ray Haynes, 45, white male, wanted for failure to pay child support.

• Angel Renae Bowman Daniels, 27, white female, wanted for failure to pay child support.

• Sara Meagan Daus, 27, white female, wanted for failure to pay child support and failure to appear in court.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.