Early voting to begin Monday in city

DOBSON — Early voting for an upcoming primary election expands Monday to Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain and Elkin, where “business” might be brisk based on the turnout so far at a Dobson site where that service began on April 19.

“It has been excellent,” Surry Director of Elections Susan Jarrell said Friday of early voting traffic there ahead of the May 8 primary.

As of just before 4 p.m. on Friday, 765 people had cast ballots at the Surry County Board of Elections office at 201 E. Kapp St. on the lower level of the new courthouse.

In comparison with the last mid-term primary election in the county in 2014, Jarrell said a total of 564 people cast ballots during the entire early voting period in Dobson.

At this point, there are six early voting days remaining in the county seat, including next Saturday.

The presence of hotly contested races including a Republican primary for sheriff has spurred voter interest this year.

• Meanwhile, early voting begins Monday in Mount Airy at the Surry Resource Center (formerly the Human Services Center) at 1218 State St. off U.S. 601 behind Arby’s, where it has been offered in recent years.

The service will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and next Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Pilot Mountain’s early voting location is The Pilot Center of Surry Community College at 612 E. Main St. The schedule there is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

• Early voting also will be held Monday through Friday at The Elkin Center of Surry Community College, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Elkin Center is at 1461 N. Bridge St.

• The remaining schedule at the Dobson site in the county elections office includes the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday.

A qualified voter may cast ballots at any of the four locations.

Voters won’t be able to do so at those sites on Election Day, but must go to their assigned precincts.

In addition to allowing voters to cast ballots ahead of the May 8 primary, a one-stop provision of the early voting cycle allows persons who are not registered to complete that process and also vote at the same time.

Those who are registering as well as voting during the period are required to provide proof of residence.

This can include a North Carolina driver’s license; photo identification from a government agency; or a recent utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other governmental document showing one’s name and present home address.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Vote-oily-1.jpg

‘Excellent’ turnout so far in Dobson

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.