Morrison tapped for national, regional posts

Dr. Kim Morrison, superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools, has been selected as the president-elect for Magnet Schools of America.

She attended the national conference for the group in Chicago, Illinois this week with more than 1,400 other attendees from all across the United States.

The group is a national education organization that is celebrating its 36th National Conference. According to the city schools, the organization promotes equity, access, and excellence for all students. The conference provides an opportunity to visit theme-based schools in Chicago, hear speakers, and attend break-out sessions focused on theme-based learning, innovation, and integration in public schools.

Dr. Morrison was chosen through a national election process in which members of the organization could cast a vote. The president-elect will serve for two years and become president in 2020 after the conclusion of the National Conference, serving in that capacity for a term of two years.

It’s not the only education-related position Dr. Morrison has recently taken on. She was nominated and elected by regional superintendents to serve as secretary of the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium earlier this year.

This office takes the minutes of the superintendent’s meetings and provides support to the chairman and chairman-elect of the group.

“The consortium provides high quality professional learning experiences for instructional leaders, forums for dialogue and debate on educational issues, coordinates conversations and services between K-12 and higher education institution, and collaborates to influence educational policy at the local, state, and national levels,” the city schools said in announcing this post.

“I am honored to be selected by my peers for these educational leadership positions,” Dr. Morrison said. “It is my privilege to represent Mount Airy City Schools in the regional, state, and national conversations about education and theme-based schools. The theme of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics in Mount Airy has resulted in over 45 students choosing our school district this year where we provide a quality education for all students.

“We believe deeply that all children in our community deserve the right to a quality education and I’m honored to be a voice for children in that conversation.”

