SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Adam Kane Westmoreland, 27, of Bryant Mill Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest April 20 for failure to appear in court April 11 on a charge of first-degree trespassing. He was given a $500 cash bond and a May 9 court date.

• Anna Madison Marsh, 20, of McBride Road, Mount Airy, was served with an order for arrest April 20 on several charges. These include felony possession of Schedule 1 and II drugs, simple possession of Schedule II and IV drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, dated April 4. She was given a $20,000 secured bond and a May 24 court date.

According to the court docket, Marsh also has an appearance May 7 on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a headlight out.

• Sandy Ray Robertson, 29, of Fisher Peak Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest April 20 for failure to appear in court Feb. 14 on charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired) and speeding. He was given a $500 secured bond and a May 16 court date.

He also has a May 29 court date for a second charge of driving while license revoked (not impaired).

• Vaughn James Staples, 24, of Overton Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest April 20 at the courthouse for failure to appear in court April 9 on charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired) and crossing the center line. He paid a $300 cash bond and has a May 21 court date.

He also has a May 24 date for charges of driving while license revoked and having a tail light out.

On June 1 he has several driving-related charges: two counts of driving while impaired, two counts of failure to yield when turning left and failure to pay court costs/fines of $977.

• Shannon Lee Wall, 43, of Ararat Road, Ararat, was served a criminal summons April 21 for assault and battery, dated April 20. The complainant is listed as Lamon Wayne Wall, Siloam. She was given a May 18 court date.

• Joseph Edward Dale, 37, of Greene Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest April 21 for five counts of failure to appear in court. Three are dated Feb. 21 in Stokes, one Feb. 14 and one Jan. 23 for violating probation.

He was given a $26,000 secured bond with an April 23 date in Dobson.

Dale has a May 9 court date for charges of possession of meth, maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a toxic vapors substance, probation violations, driving while license revoked, and having an expired registration/license plate.

• Laiken Nicole Lewis, 22, of Circle Drive, Dobson, was served a warrant April 22 for two charges of simple assault, dated that day for New Hanover County. She was given no bond and a May 3 court date in Wilmington.

• David Aaron Jarvis, 24, of Creekwater Farm Road, State Road, was served an order for arrest April 22 for failure to appear in court Dec. 18 for a charge of driving while license revoked. He was given a $750 secured bond and a May 24 court date.

• Cequon Avnon Garland, 20, of Gibsonville, was served warrants April 23 on Woodbridge Drive on charges of resisting an officer and possession of marijuana, dated March 17. He was given a $2,500 unsecured bond and a May 2 court date in Gibsonville.

• Kevin Todd Gillispie, 48, of Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons April 23 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated April 2. He was given a May 4 court date.

• Jennifer Ann East, 31, of Doodle Lane, Siloam, was served a criminal summons April 23 on a charge of assault and battery, dated March 23. The complainant is listed as Alan Link. She was given an April 27 court date.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

