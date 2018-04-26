Police reports

• An Enterprise Rent-A-Car vehicle valued at $21,000 was discovered stolen Tuesday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The 2017 Toyota Corolla was taken from a parking lot at Laser Lube and Service Center on Rockford Street, where the rental agency also is located. The vehicle was unsecured at the time.

• Two West Virginia men were jailed during the early morning hours Monday on charges stemming from vehicles being targeted in a parking area at Northern Hospital of Surry County. Mason Andrew Lilly, 18, of Coal City, is accused of larceny from a motor vehicle and Brandon Wayne Greer, 20, of Beckley, attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. A charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia also was filed against Lilly as a result of a search of his person during the arrest.

Hospital security personnel had detained Lilly and Greer after they allegedly were seen attempting to open the doors of unattended cars. Each was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on June 4.

• Zachary Lawrence McMillian, 37, of 141 Sweet Marie Lane, Dobson, was charged Sunday with possessing methamphetamine, a felony, and misdemeanor offenses of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. McMillian was taken into custody during a suspicious-person investigation in the parking area of Circle K on North Main Street. He was released under a $2,500 unsecured bond to be in court on May 21.

• Evan Mark Gunnell, 22, of 725 McBride Road, was arrested Saturday on felony charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, after a traffic stop of a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee at East Lebanon and North Main streets. Gunnell was jailed under a $7,500 secured bond.

In connection with the same incident, Cody Matthew John Bowman, 22, of 707 Willow St., was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a drug vehicle. Bowman was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. Both Gunnell and Bowman are slated for a May 31 appearance in District Court.

• A break-in and larceny was discovered at an abandoned building on Factory Street on April 18. The lot was forcibly entered, causing $320 in damage to a chain and chain-link fence, and enabling the theft of property valued at $1,150, identified as an Interstate RV battery and an industrial battery. Alvin Eugene Eckenrod of Savannah Lane and Charlie Ray Reynolds of Eaton Street are listed as the victims of the crime.

• A driving while impaired charge was filed against James Robert Willard, 59, of 203 Deerfield Lane, on April 18 in the vicinity of the Surry Plaza shopping center on West Pine Street after a traffic crash involving a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup he was operating. Willard is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on June 26.

• Infant formula valued at $104 was discovered stolen on April 17 from Lowes Foods. The theft involved six 12.4-ounce containers of Similac Advance baby formula, which were taken by an unknown suspect.