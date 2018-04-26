Posted on by

Attractions to open concert series

The Attractions Band will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday to kick off the 2018 Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Summer Series Season Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase. All coming to the concert are encouraged to bring a lounge chair or blanket.


