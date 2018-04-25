County schools honor volunteers

DOBSON — A local resident who has given more than 400 hours of service to Pilot Mountain Elementary School was recognized Tuesday as the Surry County Schools’ Volunteer of the Year.

Julie Henne was recognized for her 427 hours of volunteer work at the school and named the system’s top volunteer during the district’s annual Volunteer of the Year reception held at the Surry Community College Viticulture Center.

In addition to Henne’s honor, other volunteers were recognized for their work by the Surry County Schools Board of Education and Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent.

Dr. Terri Mosley, school board chair, set the theme for the evening when she thanked the assembled crowd for coming out to the event to honor those who are, in her words, “making the magic happen.”

“We find many definitions for magic in the world. For me, it is the use of special powers to make things happen that would normally be impossible,” she said. “You, our volunteers, are those special powers and today we are here to honor you. You make impossible things possible in our schools, and you encourage and assist our students to strive to reach their dreams.”

In keeping with the magic them, Liam Hazelwood, a White Plains Elementary student, entertained the audience with a magic show. He used several volunteers from the audience to assist him during his presentation, eliciting laughter and applause from the audience.

Then Reeves and the school board recognized Henne.

“She is a very outgoing person who is a constant professional and meticulous with duties – seeking to serve others and taking pride in completing assignments,” said Alison York, principal at Pilot Mountain Elementary. “We are so happy that Mrs. Julie Henne chooses to volunteer at our school on a regular basis because she makes Pilot Mountain Elementary a better place.’

“This is our annual Volunteer Appreciation reception,” Reeves said in his closing remarks. “The theme of the party and the décor may change every year, but one thing remains the same: our focus on saying thank you to our volunteers. Our organization is so fortunate to have such a large, dedicated group of volunteers. We are grateful that you are here this afternoon as the representatives for your school. We are thankful that you return week after week, month after month, and year after year to donate your time and energy to the success of our overall school programs.”

Refreshments for the reception were provided by Surry Central’s Culinary Arts Class with teacher Sabrina Wilmoth supervising.

Other volunteers on hand representing each school included: Cedar Ridge Elementary, Tabatha Brannock; Central Middle, Meagan Johnson; Copeland Elementary, Lisa Wall; Dobson Elementary, Lewis Sammons; East Surry, Rodney Jessup;

Flat Rock Elementary, Diane Alligood; Franklin Elementary, Alex Bracey; Gentry Middle, J.D. Allen; Meadowview Magnet Middle, Jennifer Faw; Mountain Park Elementary, Debbie Money;

North Surry, Eddie and Missy Oakley; Pilot Mountain Middle, Sherry Collins, Wilson Smith, and Debby Diamont; Rockford Elementary, Bonita Shaw; Shoals Elementary, Jenifer Bullington; Surry Central, Grayson and Tonya Key; Surry Early College, Michelle Dunn; Westfield Elementary, Kim Morris; and White Plains Elementary, Chrissy Beasley.

Julie Henne, center, holding plaque, with, from left, Surry County Schools Superintendent Travis Reeves, Board of Education members Brian Moser, Mamie McKinney-Sutphin, Earlie Coe, Clark Goins and Dr. Terri E. Mosley https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Volunteer-of-the-Year.jpg Julie Henne, center, holding plaque, with, from left, Surry County Schools Superintendent Travis Reeves, Board of Education members Brian Moser, Mamie McKinney-Sutphin, Earlie Coe, Clark Goins and Dr. Terri E. Mosley Submitted photo The Volunteers of the Year from each school in the Surry County Schools system. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Volunteer-of-the-Year-Group.jpg The Volunteers of the Year from each school in the Surry County Schools system. Submitted photo