Mount Airy man arrested following two-state pursuit

A Mount Airy man faces drug charges in Carroll County, Virginia, after a two-state pursuit was initiated for a stolen vehicle in the area.

Jeffrey Dean Ray of Mount Airy was charged by Carroll County authorities on Tuesday with possession of meth and possession of Schedule IV Drugs, and served an outstanding Capias for failure to appear in Carroll County General District Court in November 2017.

According to a police report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when Sgt. Barry Lineberry and Cpl. Joe Utt responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of the Lambsburg, Virginia Post Office on April 24. The two-tone light tan/brown Ford F-150 pickup they were attempting to locate had earlier been reported as stolen by the Grayson County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say another call came in that the stolen pickup had been seen at the Love’s Truck Stop in Lambsburg.

“Sgt. Lineberry observed the pickup and attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle refused to stop. Sgt Lineberry pursued the vehicle onto Maple Grove Church Road until it entered Surry County, N.C.,” according to the Carroll County police report.

“At that time, Sgt. Lineberry ended the pursuit, deactivated his lights and siren, but did continue to follow the vehicle at normal speed. The vehicle then began to travel McCraw Road as it reentered Carroll County. After a short pursuit on McCraw Road, the suspect vehicle drove from the roadway into a field as the occupants fled on foot near the Virginia/North Carolina state line.”

Carroll County Sgt. Cody Edwards and K9 Tiesto were summoned to the scene to do a search of the area. Officers from Virginia State Police, Surry County Sheriff’s Office and deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search but were unable to locate the suspects. Grayson County Investigator Brad Brown also came to the scene to assist in the search and in the processing of the stolen vehicle.

“As the search was being conducted, and patrols being made of the area, Sgt. Barry Lineberry arrested and placed drug charges against Jeffrey Dean Ray of Mount Airy, N.C.,” the police report stated. “He was charged with possession of meth and possession of Schedule IV Drugs. Also, an outstanding Capias was served for failure to appear in Carroll County General District Court in November 2017. The investigation is continuing.”

Ray https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_RayMug.jpg Ray