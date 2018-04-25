County schools name art winners

More than 300 people turned out for the Surry County School system’s eleventh Annual Superintendent’s Art Contest.

Hundreds of students from all over the school district submitted art at the school level, and then art teachers narrowed down the show to 424 pieces in 17 categories, all displayed at the Surry Community College Viticulture Center

The pieces were on display for two hours before moving across the parking lot to the auditorium in the administrative building. Parents waited anxiously while Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jeff Tunstall named the top three finishers in the 17 categories. Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves and Board of Education members presented ribbons to the winners.

The school district brought in judges from outside the area for unbiased opinions. The judging was hard, and a few spots had ties, as the judges could not choose between the pieces. Once all the category winners were revealed, Reeves said there was one prize left to award, and it would have a special place in the Surry County Schools office building, just outside his personal office.

Reeves asked sixth grader Kailei Zurita if he could borrow her drawing “Wild and Free” for the next year to display as his Superintendent’s Choice Award. Zurita, a student from Central Middle School, was excited about the honor.

Here is a list of winners, as supplied by the county school system.

K-1, Two-Dimensional: Third place Flamingo Izreal Atkins first grade, Dobson; second place 3 Flowers, Adele Cortes-Rosas kindergarten, Dobson; first place Rainbow Forest, Summer Harrison first, grade, Rockford;

Three-Dimensional: third place Here Doggy, Doggy Daniela Gonzalez, kindergarten, Dobson; second place, The Friendly Sea Turtle, Danny Padilla, first grade, Copeland; first place Rose Alex Tarnm first grade, Dobson;

Second-third grade, Two-Dimensional: third place, Beauty in a Vase, Mayai Blankenship, second grade, Flat Rock; second place, A Beautiful Summer Day, Keleigh Hodge, second grade, Rockford; first place, Caribbean Waters Allison Calderon, third grade, Copeland;

Three-Dimensional: third place, Bronze Pot, Yoltzin Rosas, third grade, Rockford; third place Pig, Evan Childress, third grade, Flat Rock; second place, Polly Want a Cracker, Collin Cuthrell, second grade, Copeland; first place, Under the Sea, Paulette Bueno-Rivas, second grade, Rockford;

Fourth-fifth grade Two-Dimensional: third place, Rooster Surprise, Justin Bowman, fifth grade, Shoals, and Serenity, Ethan Cropps, fourth grade, Copeland; second place, Appalachian Sunset, Alina Amaya, fifth grade, Copeland; first place, Hoo Hoo, Belinda Antunez, fifth grade, Rockford;

Three-Dimensional: third place, On the Shore, Arely Bueno-Rivas, fourth grade, Rockford; second place, Flower Dish, Brenda Rayo, fifth grade, Copeland; first place, Circle Weaving, Mya Hernandez, fourth grade, Dobson;

Digital: third place, Day Dreamin’, Clara Burke, fifth grade, White Plains; second place, Sweetness, Deanna Hazelwood, fourth grade, Cedar Ridge; first place, J.A. Silhouette, Julie Anna Lawson, fourth grade, White Plains;

Sixth-through eighth grade drawing: third place, Tennis Court, Rachel Carter, eighth grade, Central; second place, Happy Baby, Angela Rodriguez, sixth grade, Central; first place, Grey in the Garden, Amber McDevitt, seventh grade, Central:

Painting: third place, Lighthouse, Alejandro Rodriguez, eighth grade, Pilot Mountain and Hedy, Alicia Calderon, seventh grade, Pilot Mountain; second place, Elorah’s Garden, Elorah Gillispie, seventh grade, Central; first place, Legend, Omar Cruz-Montoya, seventh grade, Central;

Mixed Media: third place Life’s Balance, Lukcus Hawks, eighth grade, and Fly Away, Cassie Noonkester, seventh grade, both from Gentry; second place, Lost Call, Jeremiah Price, eighth grade, Central; first place, For Forgiveness Sake, Jesus Mena, seventh grade, Central;

Three-Dimensional: third place, Unlocked, Jacob Smith, eighth grade, Gentry; second place, Mermaids Journey, Elorah Gillispie, seventh grade, Central; first place, Autumn Festival, Kayla Hodges, eighth grade, Central;

Digital: third place, Antique, Mariana Maldonado-Ramos, eighth grade, Gentry; second place, Phlopsy, Carrigan Willard, eighth grade, Meadowview; first place My Future in the Palm of My Hand, Sara Bledsoe, eighth grade, Meadowview;

Ninth through twelfth grade, drawing: third place, Wrath, Sunnie Shore, twelfth grade, North Surry; second place, Salarian Scientist, Daisy Flinchum, eleventh grade, Surry Central, first place July Carrie Mauldin twelfth grade North Surry;

Painting: third place, Layerd Painting, Sarah Marion, eleventh grade, Surry Central; second place, Alluring Water, Amelia Marion, tenth grade, Surry Central; first place, Sonder, Laken Creed, ninth grade, Surry Central;

Mixed Media: third place, Mixed Emotions, Amy Depetris, twelfth grade, North Surry; second place, Vintage Victrola, Chadlyn Mattie-Grace Snow, eleventh grade, Surry Central; first place, Sunflowers, Savanah Atkins, eleventh grade, Surry Central;

Three-Dimensional: third place, Blobs, Elizabeth Perez, eleventh grade, Surry Central; second place, Blue Rotation, Sheila Urquiza, twelfth grade, Surry Central; first place, Sail Away Eden, Garwood Conner, 10th grade, Surry Central:

Digital: third place, New York State of Mind, Chadlyn Mattie-Grace Snow, eleventh grade, Surry Central; second place, Crystal Ball, Ulises Garcia,tenth grade, North Surry; first place, Pieced Perspective, Taylor Cochran, eleventh grade, Surry Central.