Vintage mart fills Pilot

Main Street in Pilot Mountain was closed to traffic throughout the day Saturday, making way for the steady stream of shoppers and spectators that filled the area as they were treated to a diverse array of the sights and sounds making up the spring edition of the Pilot View Vintage Market.

One hundred and twenty-five vendors were spaced along the street, leaving room for shoppers to have easy access to the doorways of several businesses which remained open during the day. Vendors from throughout the region and beyond were on hand to show off a wide assortment of antiques, vintage and repurposed items, crafts, art and other varied creations.

Other offerings included multiple food trucks and food stations as well as, set up in the town hall parking lot, the season’s first farmers’ market. The markets will continue each Saturday morning through Oct. 27.

With the feel of spring in the air, shoppers and their families lingered near booths, chatting with vendors as well as old and new friends found on the street.

“We love the crafts as well as seeing people,” noted Rural Hall resident Tina Black, who was attending the market with several members of her family. “It’s neat to see how people are taking junk and creating from it. Now, we’re looking forward to visiting the food trucks for lunch. We love a festival like this, especially in a small downtown. We came to the first one here last fall and we wanted to come back.”

Elaine Jackson, a vendor from Welcome, was on hand with embroidered goods from her business, The Fig Tree. She also voiced appreciation for the concept of the one-day market.

“I love a small town street festival,” she said. “It’s a great day and a lot of people are out here.”

Vendors Tanner and Amanda Moncrieff of Mocksville had set up a booth for their Carpe Diem Antiques after hearing positive comments about last fall’s initial vintage market.

“It’s been good for us,” Tanner Moncrieff said. “The weather is great and it’s a really good turnout. These types of markets are big now and a lot of people are doing them. This really seems to fit the town well.”

Christy Craig, owner of the downtown business, A Vintage View, had served as a primary organizer for the day, partnering with the Pilot Mountain Unites group.

Exhausted but ecstatic, she pointed to estimates that 10,000 people had passed through the downtown area during the day.

“It was a hit,” she said. “We were busy all day. People were talking about how welcoming the town was and I heard nothing but positive comments. Our businesses worked together and the shoppers, the store owners and the vendors benefited. This is a great fit for us.”

Craig went on to say the market will continue on a biannual basis, spring and fall, with the next event scheduled for Nov. 10.

Mary Colman, left, of Pinnacle Hills Soaps in Pinnacle talks to a group of prospective customers about her line of farm fresh goat milk soaps. Dean Palmer | Special to the News Main Street was filled throughout the day for the spring edition of the Pilot View Vintage Market on Saturday. Dean Palmer | Special to the News The Pilot Mountain Farmers' Market was off to a fast start on Saturday after setting up in the Town of Pilot Mountain parking lot as part of the Pilot View Vintage Market. Here, Jamie Renzi, left, of RomaReady, chats with patrons as they check out her assortment of garden plants. Renzi, a farmers' market participant since its inception, is serving this year as market manager. Anyone wishing to take part in the market may contact her at 336-473-9450. Dean Palmer | Special to the News Mike Moran, a wood craftsman from Pinnacle, shows off one of his delicately carved hummingbirds to 7-year-old Paige Love as her mother watches. Moran attracted a crowd as he also gave periodic carving demonstrations throughout the day. Dean Palmer | Special to the News