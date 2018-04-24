North Surry JROTC holds ball

The North Surry High School AFJROTC held its military ball recently, with 42 cadets, their dates, and several guests attending the event at the Barn at Heritage Farm in Dobson.

The chapter is is under the direction of Lt. Col. John Bowes and FSgt. Ken Goetzke. Their wives, Peggy Bowes and Colleen Goetzke, were two of the special guests of the evening, presiding at the head table with their husbands. Another special guest was former Cadet Commander Rebecca Bowes.

Also seated at the head table and leading the Corps, was C/Maj. Reid Walker. He was president of the mess and played a large part in the ceremonies of the evening. He was accompanied by Cadet Savannah Truitt.

The night began with a social time. Cadet Ben Thomason and flight commander for third period, Valentina Purcaru introduced all cadets and their dates. The Presentation of the Colors and the singing of the National Anthem came next. Cadet Matthew Jarrell and Cadet Nicholas Worrell sang the National Anthem. Cadet Nicholas Worrell also performed the POW/MIA ceremony.

There was then a time of toasts. The participants toasted to the flag of the United States, to the Commander and Chief, their sister services, to the guests, friends and family of NC-811 and finally a toast to POW and Soldiers Missing In Action.

Dinner followed, which was catered by Cracker Barrel. Many relatives of the cadets made preparations and served the meal. They were Brandy Mauldin, mother of Cadet Olivia Mauldin, as well as Olivia’s grandmother, Susan Jarrell. Tiffany Ballenger, mother of Cadet Kayle Moore and Laura Fox, mother of Cadet Katherine Hartgraves also assisted.

Playing a large part in the activities of the ball was Cadet Matthew Jarrell, who served as Mr. Vice. Mr. Vice could send cadets to what is known as the “grog bowl,” if any rules of the mess were violated. The grog bowl was in fact a toilet that held a not so favorable concoction for offenders to drink from. He also initiated several challenges for the night in which the loser was sent to the grog bowl.

After dinner, cadets made photos and danced into the night. Other guests included Officer Delinda Kyle, SRO for North Surry High School, and Assistant Principal Michael Bodnar, who provided supervision for the night.School faculty member Hope Ward attended with her husband, David. She served as photographer for the night.

Ken and Colleen Goetzke

Participants enjoyed a presentation of pictures collected from the past year.

Nicholas Worrell performed the touching POW/MIA Ceremony.

Rebecca Bowes, former Cadet Commander of NC 811, Lt Col John Bowes, JROTC Instructor and his wife Peggy Bowes.

Special guests, Michael Bodnar and SRO, Delinda Kyle.

Back Row: Cadets Butcher, King, Holder, date Faith Stanley Jarrell, Worrell

Front Row: Cadets Mauldin, Scotto DiPerta

Cadets Yesenia Martinez and John Palmer pose for a picture at the venue.

Cadets Christian Vazquez and Melissa Leos are introduced and carry their glasses of sparking grape juice to their assigned table.

Cadet Jared Holder and his date Constence Carico.

Cadet Matthew Jarrell played a large part in the ceremonies as he was Mr. Vice.