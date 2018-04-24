Fairytale Festival debuts at library

Mount Airy Library is kicking off Children’s Book Week, April 30–May 4, with a Fairytale Festival Saturday on the lawn between Main Street and the library.

“It’s never been done,” said Angela Llewellyn, assistant librarian, as she was going over the final plans for the event.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. but Llewellyn suggests, “If you want to get the most out of the day, come before 3, but the stories will continue as long as someone is here until 5.”

The event will be a fundraiser for the library in that vendors have made donations to reserve their spaces, and those funds will be used to fund library programming. The festival will be free to participants unless they do some shopping with vendors, according to Llewellyn.

The library’s teen theater troupe, the Dewey Decimal Players, will be presenting snippets of their spring play, “Nearly Grimm Tales,” throughout the day as teaser-trailers for the play which will be presented as part of National Book Week on Monday, April 30, and Tuesday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m.

The play, written by Llewellyn several years ago, is a hodgepodge of assorted fairy tales and stories all jumbled together and has been keeping the cast in stitches as they rehearse it.

“The kids can’t get through the play without laughing at each other,” said Llewellyn. “Our next rehearsal they’re going to have to learn to wait for laughs.”

Llewellyn said when the play was performed previously, she had to play a few parts to fill out the cast, but this time more kids showed up to audition than there were roles for them to play, so she had to write some extra interlude scenes to accommodate the additional actors.

Music performances for the festival will start with Candelfirth, a traditional music group from Pilot Mountain who play a wide assortment of instruments, including a harp, world instruments, recorder, flute and lots of string instruments. Jacki Spector will perform kid’s songs on guitar and do sing-alongs in the afternoon.

There will be storytellers throughout the day. Jane Tesh, a retired librarian, will be telling stories along with Wendy Tatman, appearing at noon.

Author Cindy Hollingsworth will read from her “Westie Tales” series, and author Sharon Chriscoe will read her new book, “Fire Truck Dreams.”

“OUR Light Group,” which is made up of homeschoolers, will perform a play, “Modern Mother Goose” at 10:30 a.m. Cindy Joyce’s little girl’s dance troupe will perform a princess dance at noon, and 1 p.m. will bring a book character costume contest. Children are requested to dress as their favorite book character for the contest.

A book character tea party will provide children an opportunity to take tea (and cookies) with their favorite book characters.

Vendors at the event will include Cindy Hollingsworth’s Dance Troupe; Sherry Clodfelter with handmade jewelry; Amanda Pennix doing fairy tale tinsel hair extensions; Maria Saldarriaga, a Surry Community College librarian appearing as Face Painting Maria; Julie Henne of Indulge Soapery; Julie Pratt’s Celestial Ice Shack, a traveling sno-cone experience; Kindness Rocks — Vincent’s Legacy, selling merchandise and allowing kids to paint kindness rocks; and a special Friends of the Library book sale.

The Friends are also providing a Bouncy Castle.

An Imagination Station will provide supplies and materials for youth to be able to express themselves with art and craft projects.

“We’re putting out glue, chalk, construction paper and art supplies and letting them go to town,” said Llewellyn.

A Let’s Pretend Village will have a series of little tents; a store, a house, a pirate ship and a rocket ship where kids can act out their own stories.

“Even if it rains, we’ll do it,” said Llewellyn, who has mapped out a plan for moving the festival inside into different areas of the library in the case of foul weather. “Except the Bouncy Castle. We can’t get it inside,” she smiles as she turns to discuss last-minute details with the bouncy castle man.

Angela Llewellyn lines up craft materials and fairy tale books for the Imagination Station at Mount Airy Public Library's first-ever Fairytale Festival on Saturday.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

