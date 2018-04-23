Fishing event is revamped, expanded

An area child advocacy agency is at the center of change as it debuts a new name and takes over and expands a beloved annual event.

Surry SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) is changing its name to ‘Parenting PATH’ (Positive Accent, Thriving Home), said director Tamara Veit. The agency is also taking over the annual “Andy and Opie Take Me Fishing Day,” expanding the event with added activities and presenting it as “Healthy Family Hoopla” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westwood Park.

Mount Airy Women’s League has been sponsoring the fishing event for years, but were looking for someone to take it over, according to Veit.

“Lisa Goodin from the Women’s League is on the SCAN board, and it seemed right for us. It will be replacing an event we did with schools that had a lot of vendors,” said Veit.

“April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the first week of May is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week so we are doing it at the end of April,” said Veit.

Tumbling Rock Reservoir in Westwood Park is stocked with channel catfish, largemouth bass, red ear sunfish, and bluegill. There’s a pier that is handicapped-accessible, and according to Veit, this year there’s going to be a golf cart to drive people up and down the hill.

“There’s no reason to let a bad knee or something like that hold you back,” said Veit.

For those who have the equipment, she says folks are welcome to bring their fishing poles and tackle, or a fishing pole will be provided along with bait.

“A single mother with no fishing experience can bring kids and there will be somebody there who knows what to do,” said Veit. “It’s a wonderful event where families can spend some time together, and it’s absolutely free.”

“’Catch a fish, get a prize’ is the order of the day,” said Veit. “Every time a kid catches a fish, they get a prize.”

This festive day will also include other activities, such as face painting, games, sand art and distributing healthy family information. Great prizes will be offered along with free hot dogs, drinks and snacks.

Healthy Family Hoopla will be at Westwood Park, Tumbling Rock Reservoir, 1250 Galax Trail, Mount Airy, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The NC Wildlife Commission stocks the ponds and assists families with poles and bait. For more information, contact Kelly @ kajj123@gmail.com, 336-789-9064. Regular fishing regulations apply. (Fishing license not required for minors.)

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

