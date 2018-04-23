SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Walter Michael Gilley II, of Town Lane, reported a break-in April 13. He said sometime between April 9-13 someone broke into the residence and stole a Husky air hammer (valued at $200), Husky socket set ($200), Husky 3/8-inch air drill ($80), Schumacher battery charger ($200), Pittsburgh drill bit set ($40) and Pittsburgh Allen wrench set ($50).

• Rhonda Wray Humphreys, of Mount Airy, reported a stolen credit card April 13. She said the card was taken between April 5-6 and then was used for fraudulent purchases.

• Vitaly Rusnak, of Sacramento, California, reported a stolen wheel while in Mount Airy on April 13. The employee of WSUA Transport said he was on Plaza Lane between 9:42 a.m. and 1:46 p.m. when someone stole a 16-inch wheel and Hartland tire (valued at $250).

• Mildred Del Carmen Castillo, of Shoals Road, Pinnacle, reported a theft from a vehicle. She said the 2018 Toyota Rav4 was last known secure at the residence April 11 at 5:30 p.m. and then was discovered broken into on April 13 at 10 a.m. The report says there was forcible entry. Castillo said there was $250 in cash taken from the Toyota.

• Renee Amanda Tate, of Potts Road, Mount Airy, and Authorized Commercial Equipment, of Charlotte, reported damage to company property on April 14. Tate said the 2017 Nissan NV200 work van was parked at the residence between noon on April 7 and 10 a.m. the next morning when someone fired bullets into the vehicle, causing damage. Also mentioned damaged is the driver side window of a Chevy Suburban, causing $500 in damage.

• James Auda Stroud Jr., of Whitaker Chapel Road, Pilot Mountain, reported a theft on April 14. He said someone stole his wallet from his residence while he was sleeping between 11:45 a.m. and noon on April 7. Reported taken were $700 in cash, driver’s license, debit card, credit card and the wallet (valued at $20).

• Melissa Dawn Cassell, of Mount Airy, reported the theft of her license plate while she was at work on April 14. She said the vehicle was at 2852 W. Pine St., West Pine Produce and Deli, from 8 a.m. until 7:56 p.m. when the missing plate (ALV 8847) was noticed.

• Dennis and Jessie Dixon reported property damage on April 15. The couple said someone threw a cinder block through a back glass of the residence on Park Drive sometime between 1 a.m. and 10:40 a.m., causing $500 in damages.

• Nancy Eveline Hegler, of Mount Airy, reported car damage on April 15. The elderly woman said her 2013 Hyundai Accent was parked at 377 Fireside Lane from 9 p.m. the night before to 1 p.m. that day when someone damaged the car windows. No value was given for the damages.

• Brenda Secrest Blizard, of Mount Airy, reported identity theft on April 15. She said someone had obtained her bank information and was making transactions totaling $246.50 missing from her account.

• Michael Jay Callaway, of Haystack Road, Thurmond, reported the theft of his scraper blade April 15. He said the 6-foot Ford blade ($600) was last known secure on April 1.

