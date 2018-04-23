Math team competes in Georgia

Eight members of the Surry Community College Math Club recently competed in the 24th Annual Math Tournament hosted by the University of North Georgia in Gainesville.

The competition was comprised of two parts: an individual calculus test and a 10-round team competition with questions from the disciplines of algebra, trigonometry, statistics and logic.

“The students enjoyed the trip and also meeting other students that have similar math goals and interests,” said Math Instructor Ann Slate.

The Math Club is open to all interested students. Anyone wishing to participate should contact any Surry Community College math instructor for more information or reach out to Slate at (336) 386-3345 or slatea@surry.edu.