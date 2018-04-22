MAD Dash 5K is Saturday

The sixth annual MAD Dash 5K and Fun Run sponsored by the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, is scheduled for Saturday, April 28at Surry Central High School in Dobson.

The event, appropriate for first-time or experienced runners, supports the foundation in its mission to improve the education of students through enhanced-learning opportunities. Surry Insurance is the 2018 event sponsor.

All Surry County Schools GROW (Go Run Our World) Strong teams, representing 11 elementary schools, will participate in the event again this year. The teams have trained for 10 weeks leading up to the MAD (Making a Difference) Dash and have focused on goal setting and creating a healthy lifestyle.

“We want to create a great learning environment for our students, and encourage healthy living for the entire Surry County Schools community,” said Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools. “This race is the second 5K we have held for our GROW Strong students during the 2017-2018 school year, and we are thankful to all of the GROW Strong team sponsors for helping making this possible.”

All corporate teams and individuals are invited to participate and can register for the event at https://MADDash5K.itsyourrace.com or by contacting Ashley Mills at (336) 386-8211.

The Surry County Schools Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization created by a group of local business and community leaders to support education and the future of Surry County.