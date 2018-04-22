VOCE spring concert is April 30

Members of the choral ensemble VOCE are fine tuning the music they are planning to perform in the group’s upcoming spring concert, slated for April 30.

Led by Maestro Patti Miller Fulk, this will be the final performance of the 2017-2018 concert season. The group will break for the summer months and return sometime in September.

Under the direction of Sarah McCraw, the North Surry High School Greyhound Sounds will join forces with VOCE as the groups bring John Rutter’s classic “Feel the Spirit” to life. Among other sacred and inspirational pieces to be performed will be “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho” as well as “Deep River.”

The concert will be held at First Baptist Church beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be no charge for admission, however all contributions are appreciated and tax deductible.

Anyone interested in becoming a singing member, a volunteer, audience member or to make a financial contribution, should contact Mark Gillespie at 336-789-2035 or visit vocemtairy.org and/or on Facebook.