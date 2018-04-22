SCC horticulture sale begins Monday

Members of the Horticulture Club at Surry Community College will hold a Spring Plant Sale Monday, April 23 through Friday, April 27 in the greenhouse on campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. An evening session will be available on Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

“There’s a wide variety of plants to choose from,” said Horticulture Instructor Jeff Jones. “We have an excellent selection this year and will be selling everything from annuals, perennials, succulents, and vegetables to shrubs and trees.”

Cost of plants start at $1 and go up depending on the size and type of plant. The Horticulture Club seeks to develop career interests through production activities, networking, and field trips. Proceeds benefit the club’s educational activities.

Surry Community College offers a certificate in Sustainable Horticulture. For more information about the Plant Sale or the certificate program, contact Jeff Jones at jonesjr@surry.edu or call (336) 386-3391 or go to surry.edu. You can also follow the SCC Horticulture Club on Facebook and Instagram @surryhorticulture.