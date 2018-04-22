Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jessica Marie Bullins, age 31, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony attempt trafficking heroin, felony possess with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II and IV controlled substances and felony possess stolen firearm;

• Charles Zackery Floyd, 27, a white male who is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny;

• Tina Marie McGraw, 34, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resist public officer and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Angela Hope Holder, 32, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for shoplifting, trespassing, use/possess drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Curtis Gray Porter, a black male, 54, who is wanted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender with change of address;

• Shamekia Shantay Simpson, a black female, 29, who is wanted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender with change of address;

• Gregory T. Burkhart, a white male, 45, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

• Jamie L. France Sr., a black male, 43, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.