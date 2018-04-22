Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

The Cutting Edge by Jeffrey Deaver, fiction

The Road Home by Beverly Lewis, fiction

Good Pilot Peter Woodhouse by Alexander McCall Smith, fiction

Accidental Guardian by Mary Connealy, fiction

After Anna by Lisa Scottoline, fiction

The Sixth Day by Catherine Coulter, fiction

Shoot First by Stuart Woods, fiction

The Appearance of Truth by Rosemary J. Kind, fiction

The Celebration by Wanda Brunstetter, large print fiction

High Treason FBI Task Force by DiAnn Mills, large print fiction

The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin, large print fiction

Missing Isaac by Valerie Luesse, large print fiction

The Executor’s Guide by Mary Randolph, non-fiction

***

Hola! The library is starting a pre-school story time for those who speak Spanish. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for one hour of stories, songs and crafts, all in Spanish. Bienvenidos a los cuentos en enspanol. Los Martes @ 9:30 a.m. Una hora de cuentos en espanol para ninos en edad preescolar. Tendremos historias, canciones y manualidades en espanol.

***

Reading With Robin! is discontinued until the fall.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

***

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott at 10:30 a.m. The next gathering is May 5, and the one after that will be June. 2. Join us for this free class.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

Join us on the library lawn on Saturday, April 28, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a Fairytale Festival, our kick-off to Children’s Book Week. Storytelling and throughout the day. Events include the play “Modern Mother Goose” at 10:30 a.m., dancing princesses at noon, a book character costume contest for all ages at 1 p.m. and a Book Character Tea Party for kids at 2 p.m. The Dewey Decimal Players will perform scenes from “Nearly Grimm Tales” at times throughout the day! We’ll have a bouncy castle where kids can frolic, we’ll have an Artwork Area where kids can create, and an Imagination Station where Pretend is the word of the day, as well as a Kindness Rocks Painting station for you to visit.

***

Children’s Book Week is the focus for the Dewey Decimal Players performance of the play “Nearly Grimm Tales,” which they will perform on both Monday and Tuesday, April 30 and May 1, at 6:30 p.m. each night Bring the family to this fun event, for kids of all ages.

***

Meet author Barbara Claypole White, as she discusses her new book, “The Promise Between Usm,” on Thursday, May 3, at 6 p.m.

***

Kids are invited to a Book Character Scavenger Hunt on Friday, May 4, at 4 p.m., for our final special event this week.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players have auditions for their Summer show, titled “Bandits,” on Monday, May 7, at 4 p.m. We rehearse on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. Our performances will be held during the week of July 23-27. To be a Dewey you have to be aged 12-19 years old. No experience necessary.

***

Bring Mom to a Mother’s Day Tea Party at the library on Saturday, May 12, at 11 a.m. Door prizes!

***

The students from the Our LIGHT homeschool group will perform the show “Modern Mother Goose” on Tuesday, May 22, at 6 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.