SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Lynn Michael Floyd, 29, of Westfield Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest April 15 on a charge of felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a June 27 court date.

He also has a June 4 appearance for separate charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle.

• Doris Hunter Draughn, 60, of Draughn Road, Elkin, was served criminal summonses April 16 on charges of second-degree trespassing and using e-mail to harass. The victim is listed as Steven Draughn of a nearby residence on the same road. She was given a May 18 court date.

• Heather Lynn Scott, 40, of Prison Camp Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest April 16 for failure to appear in court March 27 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as an April 13 order for show cause. She was given a $5,440 bond with a May 22 court date.

• Codie Mackenzie Clement, 25, of Old Buck Shoals Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant in Dobson April 17 on two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, dated Feb. 16. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a May 7 court date.

• Cassey Mae Gray, 25, of Charles Beck Lane, Ararat, was served an order for arrest April 17 for failure to appear in court April 9 on a charge of possession of meth. She was given a $10,000 secured bond and a June 11 court date.

• Deborah Wall Wright, 47, of Boaz Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant April 17 on charges of possession of stolen goods, dated April 2. She was given a $500 secured bond and a June 5 court date.

• Tracy Hunt Oakes, 42, of Orchard Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest April 17 for failure to appear in court Dec. 5 on a charge of driving while impaired. She was given a $300 cash bond and an April 20 court date.

• Penny Martin Snow, 48, Jasper Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest April 17 on charges of driving while license revoked and having an expired tag, both dated Dec. 19. She was given a $250 bond and a May 15 court date.

• Genevieve Margurite Clayton, 47, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest April 18 in Dobson for failure to appear in court Feb. 12. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a May 18 court date.

• Linda Faye Beck, 67, of Johnny Bowman Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons April 18 on a charge of simple assault, dated April 2. The complainant was not listed. She was given a May 4 court date.

• Tammy Lynn Edwards, 52, of Oak Ridge Court, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons on two counts of passing a worthless check, dated April 12. The victim is listed as Mount Airy Veterinary Hospital. She was given a May 11 court date.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

