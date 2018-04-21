SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Robert Kenneth Sturges, 30, of Preston Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest April 12 for two counts of failure to appear in court. One was dated Jan. 13 and the other Feb. 14. He was given a $12,300 secured bond and a May 2 court date.

According to the county court docket, he will face charges that day of driving left of center, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked (not impaired), and resisting an officer.

Before that, he has an April 30 appearance for charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and having an expired vehicle inspection.

• Charles Edward Sloop, 29, of Francisco Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest April 11 on a charge of possession of stolen property. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a May 9 court date.

• Shandra Linn Austin, 48, of Yellow Pines Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest April 12 for failure to appear in court March 7 on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and an April 23 court date.

• Roshem Dequelle Lacy, 26, of Winston-Salem, was served an order for arrest in Winston-Salem April 12 for two counts of failure to appear in Surry County court on Nov. 13. He was brought to the county detention center and given a $2,000 secured bond.

He has a May 7 court date to face a charge of felony possession of marijuana, two counts of simple possession of marijuana, four counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI drug, and no driver’s license.

• Samantha Marie Evans, 26, of Statesville, was served an order for arrest in Dobson April 12 for failure to appear in court April 10 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $10,000 secured bond and a May 14 court date.

She also has May 2 date for charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 10 she faces counts of shoplifting by concealment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brandon Jefferson Potts, 32, Landfill Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants April 14 on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods in Stokes County, dated April 5. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a May 9 court date in Danbury.

• Savannah Marie Pettitt, 22, also of the same address on Landfill Road, was served warrants April 14 on charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and first-degree trespassing in Stokes County. She was also given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a May 9 court date.

• Amber Lynn Melton, 31, of Turner Mountain Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest April 14 for failure to appear in court March 16 on a charge of failure to pay fines. She was given a $310 cash bond and a May 2 court date.

• Kenneth Henry Holt, 53, of New London, was served an order for arrest April 15 on Peyton Place Lane for two counts of failure to appear in court in November; one was in Wake County Nov. 30 and the other Davidson County on Nov. 22. Both charges were for passing a worthless check. He was given a $2,500 secured bond with court dates to come in both Raleigh and Salisbury.