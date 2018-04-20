Assault defendant arrested again

DOBSON — A Mount Airy man accused last year of attempted murder was picked up Monday for missing a court appearance that morning.

Daniel Carlos McNeil II, 33, of Westfield Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse April 16 for failure to appear in court on a charge of assault by strangulation. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a May 14 court date.

A year ago on March 31, a motorist in the Slate Mountain area came upon a woman in a ditch.

The woman, Chelse Marie Green, then 23, was suffering from an injury to the back of the head and had abrasions to the skin of her face, hands, elbows, shoulders and lower back consistent with road rash, according to a deputy flagged down by the motorist while on patrol.

The EMS transported Green to a hospital where she was diagnosed with two cracked ribs and received four staples to the scalp to close the wound.

The next day she told deputies that she was at a relative’s house for a party when her ex-boyfriend showed up in violation of a restraining order she had against him. McNeil and his uncle “Cherokee” McNeil allegedly dragged her away from the party by the arm.

“When he told me to get back in the car, out of fear for my life I did. Once we got to Westfield Road, Daniel and Cherokee told me I was going to die tonight,” she told authorities.

“Before we got to the church near his house, Daniel started choking me with one hand and had my head up against the passenger door window. And as I’m trying to get Daniel to stop, Cherokee … opened my door, and I fell out of the car onto the pavement.”

She stated that the Toyota Avalon turned around, came back and struck her in the shoulder, sending her off the road and into a ditch. The Avalon then drove off.

McNeil has previous arrests for two counts of violating a restraining order, as well as firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling, intimidating a witness, harassing phone calls, communicating threats, hit and run, resisting an officer, and multiple counts of driving while license revoked and drug-related charges.

According to the Surry County court docket, he has five different appearances coming up in the next month and a half.

On April 23 he faces a felony charge of violating probation by leaving the county in Forsyth County.

On April 30 he faces counts of possession of five or more counterfeit instruments, uttering forged instruments, and obtaining property by false pretense.

On May 9 the charges are simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

May 14 is the date for the current charge of failure to appear in court to face a count of assault by strangulation.

On June 8 in Stokes County, he faces speeding driving while license revoked (not impaired), and possession of an altered or fake driver’s license.

Last year’s charge for attempted murder is not listed on the court docket at this time.

McNeil https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_mcneil.jpg McNeil

Previous charge of attempted murder

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.