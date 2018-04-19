NAACP holding candidate ‘meet and greet’

The local chapter of the NAACP is sponsoring a “Meet the Candidates” event at Jones Resource Center on Saturday, according to Faye Carter, president of the Surry NAACP chapter.

“It’s important that the public gets a chance to meet the candidates before the election,” said Carter. “I hope people will come and express themselves. Since the NAACP is doing this, one might think it’s only for African-Americans, but it’s for everybody. It’s open to the public.”

Both Democratic and Republican candidates will be attending, said Carter. Candidates who had committed to attend the event by press time Thursday include Denise D. (D.D.) Adams (Dem.), candidate for 5th District seat in US Congress; John Wiles (Dem), candidate for 90th district in NC House; Michael Booth (Dem.), candidate for 91st district in NC House; Neil Brendle (Rep.), John Snow (Dem.) and Kim Thomas (Dem.), candidates for Surry County Clerk of Court; Jamie Goad (Rep.), Ervin Odum (Rep.) and Vann Tate (Rep.), candidates for sheriff; and Larry Phillips (Rep.), candidate for Surry County commissioner.

Carter said during the first part of the event candidates will sit up front, introduce themselves, and questions will be asked of them. Ric Marshall will moderate the event. After that, candidates will be given the opportunity to mingle with the group and talk to people in the community.

NAACP “Meet the Candidates” Saturday, April 21, 6 – 8 p.m.at Jones Resource Center conference room, 215 Jones School Road, Mount Airy. For more information, call 336-918-2480 or 336-429-0324. Public is invited to attend.