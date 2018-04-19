Police reports

• A resident of 107 Wild Horse Trail is accused of leading officers on a chase, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Lucio Luna Garcia, 64, is charged with fleeing to elude arrest, speeding 56 mph in a 25 mph zone and no operator’s license. Those offenses resulted from a vehicle chase last Friday involving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Garcia allegedly was operating, which began on Riverside Drive near Galloway Street and ended at Worth Street and U.S. 52.

Garcia was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on May 14.

• Kimberly Annette Moorefield, 44, of 287 Little Waterfall Drive, Pilot Mountain, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on April 12 and jailed under a $10,000 secured bond. Moorefield was encountered by police during a traffic stop at 1910 N. Main St., with a check of a national crime database revealing that she was wanted in Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter. Moorefield is scheduled to be in District Court on May 7.

• Adrian Tyler West, 23, of 283 Maple Drive, was served with criminal summonses on two counts of injury to personal property after he was encountered by police investigating a civil disturbance at a Valleyview Drive location on April 11, who subsequently learned of those cases.

The warrants had been issued on March 19 with Alexandria Renee Hawks of Teena Court as the complainant. West’s court date is today.