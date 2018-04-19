Dobson hosts 7th Spring Folly

DOBSON — Dobson is gearing up for its Seventh-Annual Spring Folly scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

“The weather is looking wonderful,” Misty Marion, event coordinator, said on Wednesday as she was marking off vendor spaces at the site.

Attendance was down at last year’s Folly, but in 2016, the event drew 4,000 people over two days, said Marion, who is also Dobson’s town clerk and municipal services manager.

The two-day festival will include carnival rides and food and craft vendors. There will be rides suitable for everyone, from little kids to adults, according to Marion.

“This is an family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy. It’s an affordable way for families to come out locally and have a good time,” said Marion. Unlimited ride, one-day passes are $10 ($5 for children 2 and under).

Food will include carnival favorites like funnel cake, ribbon fries, candy apples, cotton candy, cheese steaks, hot dogs and hamburgers.

Heartier fare will include Port-a-Pit barbecue, smoked chicken and ribeye steak sandwiches.

Donuts and home-baked goods will be among the sweeter choices.

Local resident Hank Snow, who attends the Spring Folly every year with his family, told The News last year, “It’s a pretty good thing for the community. It’s a Norman Rockwell kind of thing.”

Spring Folly is Friday, from noon until 10 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Dobson Square Park, 110 S. Crutchfield St., Dobson.

According to The Weather Channel, Friday should be sunny with a high of 65 degrees, Saturday mostly sunny and 67.

Spring Folly in Dobson has rides for all ages, as shown in this photo from 2017’s event. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_4573.jpg Spring Folly in Dobson has rides for all ages, as shown in this photo from 2017’s event. Tom Joyce | The News A group of children enjoy one of the rides at Dobson’s Spring Folly 2017. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_4576.jpg A group of children enjoy one of the rides at Dobson’s Spring Folly 2017. Tom Joyce | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

