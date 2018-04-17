Police reports

• City property was damaged earlier this week during a break-in at Westwood Park, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The crime, which happened either Sunday or the early morning hours Monday, involved entry to a storage building, which caused $810 in total damage to a metal roll-up door, a metal door frame and a lock. Nothing was listed as missing.

• Hope Rene Davis, 51, of 100 W. Virginia St., is facing charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), which were filed Saturday night at Walmart. The case stems from her alleged theft of kitchen equipment, identified as a stand mixer valued at $189 for which restitution is owed. Davis is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 20.

• A Minn Kota Riptide trolling motor valued at $300, white and tan in color, was stolen on April 7 at the home of Kristopher Drew Fussell on Wrenn Avenue.

• A traffic stop at 1900 S. Main St. on April 7 led to Joel Shane Dawson, 33, of 55 Chelsie Lane, Cana, Virginia, being arrested on charges of obtaining property by false pretense, a felony, and larceny, which had been issued in April 2015 in Guilford County. Dawson was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is to be in Guilford District Court on May 16.

• Samantha Ann Rycroft, 51, of 405 S. Crutchfield St., Dobson, was served with warrants on five counts of financial card fraud on April 6 after police encountered her during a traffic stop on Carter Street near Woltz Street. The charges had been issued in the city the same day, with no other details listed. Rycroft is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 14.

• Grayson Anthony Woodside, 32, of Sherrills Ford in Catawba County, is facing a charge of possession of stolen property, identified as a registration plate, stemming from a suspicious-vehicle investigation on Holly Springs Road on April 14. Woodside’s court date is May 31.

• Property with a total value of $2,892 was discovered stolen on April 3 from the front porch and vehicle of Timothy Eugene Hodges on Fancy Gap Road. The items listed as taken include a David Yurman silver cross necklace, a Stihl weedeater, a Kobalt air compressor, DeWalt 20-volt and 18-volt drills, a Delta 10-inch chop saw and another Delta chop saw, a Porter-Cable five-piece tool set including a drill and impact driver, a Hitachi 12-inch slide chop saw and a Hitachi 10-inch blade.