Photo contest winners named

The lower level of the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain was filled with talented photographers, families and friends last week as awards were presented for the 2018 Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Contest.

First and second place ribbons were awarded in 14 categories along with third place awards and honorable mentions in selected categories in the annual contest.

First place award winners were Nathan Dowell (youth, color 9-12), Isabella Smith (youth, black and white 9-12), Mally Snow (youth, digitally altered 13-17), Lily Puckett (youth, color 13-17), Olivia Edwards (youth, black and white 13-17), Isis Thompson (youth, abstract 13-17), Kathryn Meyer (professional/semi professional digitally altered), Kalena Chappell (professional/semi professional color), Kathryn Meyer (professional/semi professional black and white), Kathryn Meyer (professional/semi professional abstract), Allen Morrison (adult digitally altered), Drewann Lynch (adult color), Steven Collins (adult black and white) and Barb Terwilliger (adult abstract).

Best in Show went to Paula Crouse for a black and white photo entitled “The Storm Outside,” while Deborah Overby’s color entry entitled “Flowers at Germanton Park” was honored with the People’s Choice award.

“It was a beautiful and successful evening,” noted Charles Stone Branch Librarian Anna Nichols. “We heard a lot of positive comments and we were pleased for all involved, the staff, the winners and their families.”

One hundred and ninety-one entries were in the competition representing the 13 libraries in the Northwestern Regional Library system, including the Mount Airy Public Library and the Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain.

“We had entries from throughout the area, and the talent on display was tremendous,” Nichols said. “Our photographers have continued to learn from the judges and the workshops each year and the quality of the photographs continues to increase.”

All entries will remain on display at the library through the end of May. Afterwards, the almost 60 entries to have received ribbons will began a process where they will be displayed at each of the libraries in the system over the course of the next year. After leaving Pilot Mountain, the winning photographs will next be displayed at the Mount Airy Public Library.

“We’re grateful to the community and all who participated,” Nichols said. “We’ve been delighted by the anticipation and the response to the show. We’re already looking forward to next year.”

Charles H. Stone Branch Librarian Anna Nichols welcomes a full room to the opening of the 2018 Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Contest, on display in Pilot Mountain. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC07408.jpg Charles H. Stone Branch Librarian Anna Nichols welcomes a full room to the opening of the 2018 Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Contest, on display in Pilot Mountain. Dean Palmer | Special to the News Paula Crouse shows off her entry, “The Storm Outside,” (upper left) which was recognized as Best in Show during Tuesday evening’s awards presentation. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC07410.jpg Paula Crouse shows off her entry, “The Storm Outside,” (upper left) which was recognized as Best in Show during Tuesday evening’s awards presentation. Dean Palmer | Special to the News Deborah Overby places a ribbon beside her entry, “Flowers at Germanton Park,” after having it voted as the People’s Choice selection. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC07413.jpg Deborah Overby places a ribbon beside her entry, “Flowers at Germanton Park,” after having it voted as the People’s Choice selection. Dean Palmer | Special to the News